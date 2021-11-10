‘Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’ day one patch has been detailed

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will receive a day one update, mostly aimed at adding communication features to the game.

The patch, which will be around 3GB in size, will add several animated scenes and movies to the game, including the opening and ending scenes.

Also included in the patch is the ability to receive items via Mystery Gift, the ability to visit Ramans Park, a new area in the remakes, and it adds communication features to the Grand Underground.

The Pokémon Company has also announced that at launch, only two players will be able to battle and trade Pokémon in the Union Room, however, they plan to increase this number at a later date. The full patch notes can be read below.

Communication functions added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift

You’ll be able to enjoy local and internet communication functions of game features like the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, and the Union Room. You’ll also be able to receive gifts via Mystery Gift.

Post–Hall of Fame elements added

Some game elements you’ll be able to enjoy after entering the Hall of Fame, such as Ramanas Park, will be implemented.

Note: If you have game data that reflects that you have already entered the Hall of Fame, you can play these elements immediately after updating the software.

Some in-game movies and animation added

Certain animated scenes and movies, including the opening movie that plays when the software is opened and the ending movie, will be implemented.

Note: An opening movie has been added that plays when the software is opened. You can see it by closing the game and re-opening it with existing save data.

Note: An ending movie has been added. Even if you have already reflected entering the Hall of Fame on your save data, you can see the ending by entering the Hall of Fame again.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

