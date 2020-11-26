Pokémon Company tease “very special” celebrations coming next year

The Pokémon Company has teased a 25th anniversary celebration for next year.

In a tweet to its fans, The Pokémon Company revealed that a 25th anniversary celebration will kick off next year. While details are scarce, the company revealed a new logo to commemorate the anniversary, as well as a tease for more details for the “very special upcoming celebration”.

The 25th anniversary was teased during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, US. According to a press release, “a troupe of Pikachu danced to the original theme song of Pokémon in Herald Square, and ended with Pokémon Trainers unfurling a massive banner unveiling the official logo for Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary.”

Check out the announcement and new logo below:

Need one more thing to be thankful for today, Trainers? Our Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebration kicks off in 2021! Stay tuned for more details 😉 #Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/Vx4YstcFYj — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 26, 2020

Remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl have been rumoured to be arriving next year, alongside the confirmed release of a new Pokémon Snap title. Releases this year consisted of two new expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as multiple smaller entries such as a League Of Legends styled MOBA.

Nintendo also celebrated Mario’s 35th anniversary earlier in the year, commemorating the event with multiple games and other surprises, including a remastered version of three classic 3D Mario titles. Next year will also see Zelda’s 35th anniversary, sharing the same space as the Pokémon celebrations.

For Pokémon fans, the online-multiplayer inspired game TemTem is hitting PlayStation systems next month. Entering in an early access format, players will get a taste of the game that PC players received at the beginning of the year.