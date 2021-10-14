‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes’ extra changes have been detailed

Previews for the upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes showcase quite a few changes coming to the updated DS games.

There’s plenty of major and minor additions coming to the games, revealed through various previews, so we’ve rounded up the details. By far the biggest is that the fairly recent change to Exp. share – where experience is evenly distributed between the whole party – is present in both the Diamond and Pearl remakes. It’s available from the start of the game and can’t be disabled, just like in the Sword and Shield games.

Pokémon storage will also come with an updated change, as players will be able to switch out their team with Pokémon in the PC at any time. There’s even an autosave feature, which wasn’t present in the 2006 originals, but this can be switched off.

Advertisement

HMs are also back, but you won’t be needing to catch a Bidoof and turn it into a vehicle for world traversal this time, as HMs will call on a wild Pokémon to perform the action instead. TMs will be going back to being single use, but players can obtain more of them to use throughout the game.

Some other quality of life changes from the 15 years since Diamond and Pearl are also present in the remakes, such as having discovered type effectiveness displayed during battle, meaning once players figure out what is super effective, the game will keep them informed.

The Grand Underground is also a pretty substantial change in the remakes, as well as supporting online play, players can put down statues that influence special on-screen Pokémon in specific biomes.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release on November 19 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

In other news, Solar Ash has been delayed until December 2, with polish and general bug fixes cited as the reason.