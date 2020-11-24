‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes might be coming next year

Pokémon fans should be getting excited for the long awaited remakes of Pokémon Diamond And Pearl.

That’s according to French Twitter user Kelios, a noted account when it comes to leaks of Nintendo information, having correctly announced the date of the July 20 Nintendo Mini Direct in 2020 ahead of time.

The tweets, translated from French says “You’re going to have your remake next November, stop complaining. And you are going to say “omg Pokémon this is the best license”.

A follow up tweet also confirmed the releases of “New Snap / Pokémon UNITE / MRPG / Detective Pikachu 2” in 2021, praising the license for having something available everyone.

Nintendo have been remaking the Pokémon games over the years, with the latest remakes being Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS in 2014.

Fans have speculated that Diamond and Pearl remakes have been coming for a long time, with one redditor having run the numbers on the amount of Pokémon available in switch title Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The results of their findings suggested that Generations 1-4 are lacking most in Pokémon Sword and Shield, which lends some credence to the rumour.

The other titles in Kelios’ tweet are already known quantities. Detective Pikachu 2 was confirmed after a writer was attached to a sequel ahead of the original films release in 2019.

A Pokémon Snap sequel was also announced earlier this year, with footage being shown during the Pokémon Presents announcement. Whilst no details have been revealed with regards to its launch date, it would make sense to see the sequel to the Nintendo 64 cult classic next year.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently in a completed state, with all of their DLC finally released. With Pokémon day coming up on February 27, more details of any potential new titles should be forthcoming in the near future.