‘Pokémon Go’ Fest 2022 Finale will make Ultra Beasts available globally

As announced during the August 2022 Pokémon Presents, four of the Ultra Beasts that have previously appeared separately at different locations around the world will be available together at the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale Event.

The Ultra Beasts in question are Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa and Xurkitree, and will be available to catch worldwide on August 27 from 10AM to 6PM local time in each region. It’s described as a “global event that can be enjoyed by trainers wherever they are in the world. Trainers will be able to encounter Pokémon they may not normally see in the wild”.

Mythical Pokémon Shaymin, which was first introduced in the fourth generation, can also be found at the event by completing “special research”. Story details are also teased, with Professor Willow being sucked “into Ultraspace through an Ultra Wormhole”.

Lastly, Daily Adventure Incense has been added to Pokémon Go. It’s described as a “special incense that can be used once a day for 15 minutes”, and it can “attract Pokémon not normally seen in your area”. It also has the potential effect of attracting legendaries.

Since its release six years ago, over 700 of the total 905 Pokémon have been made available to catch in Pokémon Go. The game has been a huge hit for developer Niantic, becoming one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time, and being downloaded over 1billion times as of 2019.

Despite this, Niantic Chief Executive Officer, John Hanke, recently announced in an email that the company was “facing a time of economic turmoil”. Hanke stated that Niantic needs to “further streamline our operations in order to best position the company to weather any economic storms that may lie ahead”, which has manifested in the cancellation of Transformers: Heavy Metal and the game Hamlet.

In other news, Pokémon Unite is celebrating its first anniversary with roster additions and timed events.