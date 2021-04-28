‘Pokémon GO’ Fest to return in July as global event

Pokémon GO Fest will be returning this summer as a two-day global event.

As announced in a post on the game’s official website by developer Niantic, the event will run from July 17 and 18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pokémon GO festival adopted a new worldwide format so that players around the world could take part. Players works together to complete challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket.

The post has not stated whether the same challenges will occur for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. It does however tease that there will be something special in store as this year will commemorate both the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise and the fifth anniversary of Pokemon GO.

“So trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon GO Fest 2021,” the post reads. “We can’t wait to celebrate another summer together. Stay tuned for more details!”

Pokémon GO made $1.92billion in 2020 despite COVID-19, while recently it was announced that Legendary X and Y Pokémon raids will be added to the game in May.

Not all Pokémon events have been able to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions. Originally due to take place in London, the Pokémon World Championships 2021 was cancelled earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Pokémon fans still have much to look forward to. New Pokémon Snap, a follow-up to the spin-off title first released in 1999, is being released on Nintendo Switch this Friday (April 30).

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are also coming in late 2021, while still to come in 2022 is open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus.