‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ player finds secret room in the game

A secret, modern-day room in Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been discovered by a player, leading others to speculate it could be cut content.

As spotted by VGC, a new YouTube video posted by Faz Faz shows them inside the room, which is only accessible with third-party software on PC.

Although the entire room is decorated with the typical present-day items such as a television, bed, desk, laptop, and beanbag, nothing can be interacted with. There’s even a Pikachu Nintendo Switch sitting on the television stand.

You can check out the full video below:

The video shows the player walking around the small room and through the furniture models. There’s a point in the clip where the player falls off the edge of the room into a barren environment.

Players suspect that the room could have been a piece of cut content from the game’s intro because the playable character falls through time from modern-day to the ancient time of Hisui. Some players also speculated that the room could be part of an unreleased DLC (downloadable content).

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched on January 28 for Nintendo Switch and has already surpassed over 6.5million players worldwide. The title even accounted for almost half of all boxed game sales in the UK the week it launched and beat out another new entry, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

In NME’s review, Jason Coles said: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the game that many have wanted Pokémon to be for the last ten years. It also looks about that old and runs about that well too. It’s absolutely wonderful to finally have something genuinely new in this amazing series, but I’m also really hoping this is just the first step towards more experimentation with the formula because now we’ve all been given a taste of what Pokémon could become.”

