‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ release date confirmed with new trailer

The release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been confirmed by Nintendo, via a brand new trailer – check it out below.

The three minute clips introduce players to the two new professors that will be overseeing your journey in Scarlet and Violet – Professor Sada and Professor Turo alongside a host of new Pokémon, towns and cities.

It also sees the player sneaking up on a Pokémon, banding together with friends to explore together and, perhaps most importantly, confirms a worldwide release date of November 18, 2022. Check it out below.

“Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet allow multiplayer gameplay with up to four players.​ Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with other players. You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever”

The trailer also has fans speculating about the themes of the game, with the names of the professors taking influence from the Spanish for “past” and “future” while the legendary dragons (Koraidon and Miraidon) do something similar – mirai means future and korai means ancient in Japanese.

The games were originally announced back in February and will have a similar art style to the previous entry, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Violet and Scarlet will also feature several classic Pokemon like Pikachu as well as three new starters – a grass-type monster called Sprigatito, a fire-type creature called Fuecoco, and the water-type called Quaxly.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that players can expect to “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness”. From the previous trailer, it seems the region appears to have some Spanish influence.

Both titles will also be compatible with Pokémon Home, a service that lets players bring their favourite creatures from other games across to the new ones.

