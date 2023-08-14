‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ latest trailer reveals return of Bulbasaur and Squirtle

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet expansion The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero has released a trailer that reveals the return of the remaining missing starter Pokémon, like Bulbasaur and Squirtle.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is split into two downloadable content (DLC) chapters. These are The Teal Mask, arriving next month, and The Indigo Disk which comes out at the end of the year.

In the finals celebrations of the 2023 Pokémon World Championships hosted in Yokohama, Japan, the trailer for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero showed off the returning starters as well as new forms for Raikou and Cobalion. The starters and their accompanying evolutions are:

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Chikorita

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Litten

Popplio

Additionally, popular competitive picks like Flygon, Duralodon, Chandelure, Bastiodon, Metagross, Mamoswine and others are back in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet with the release of The Teal Mask.

On top of the news about the returning Pokémon, developer Game Freak announced two new moves in The Indigo Disk – Psychic Noise and Upper Hand.

The first is a Psychic-type special move that deals damage and disables the Pokémon from restoring lost hit points through moves, Abilities or items for a number of turns. Upper Hand is a Fighting-type physical move that only works if the target Pokémon was preparing a priority move. If successful, the attacking Pokémon will strike before the other and cause the target to flinch.

Lastly, Raikou’s new Paradox form is called Raging Bolt and is Electric and Dragon. Cobalion now looks a lot like a mech in its Iron Crown form and is a Psychic and Steel Pokémon.

