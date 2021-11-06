‘Pokémon Trading Card Game Live’ delayed until 2022

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the upcoming virtual representation of the mega-popular trading card game, has been delayed until 2022.

In a new tweet shared by Pokémon TCG on November 4, the developer announced:

“To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022. We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, Pokémon TCG said: “Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products. Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online.”

To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022. We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live. — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) November 4, 2021

The game, which is a follow-up to the current Pokemon TCG Online app will allow players to transfer their data when logging in to the new app. While this will include some, but not all of the cards, it hasn’t been made explicit which cards will make the jump.

Code cars, which are currently included in real-life packets of Pokémon cards will continue to be included in the physical packs and will be compatible with the new game. The current app, which has seen few significant changes since its launch, will shut down to coincide with the release of the new game.

An open beta for the PC version has been announced, the release date of which is currently unknown.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to pre-load on consoles. The game will release November 11, with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas arriving on Game Pass the same day.