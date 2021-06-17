‘Pokémon UNITE’ is a brand new MOBA game launching this year

The Pokémon Company has announced the first Pokémon strategic MOBA game, set to launch on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices this year.

Pokémon UNITE will launch on Nintendo Switch first in July with a planned mobile release in September and will support cross-play and cross-progression.

Players may also use their Pokémon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on both Nintendo Switch and mobile to easily keep their progress synced between devices.

A brand new trailer was also revealed and featured a cinematic introduction along with the first gameplay footage showing off the MOBA mechanics as well as some Pokémon in action.

The trailer can be viewed below:

According to the press release, Pokémon UNITE takes place on Aeos Island, a mythical island said to be on the ocean’s unexplored frontier. On Aeos Island, players will find the Unite Battle Committee (UBC), which runs a series of Unite Battle tournaments.

In Unite Battles, players form teams of five and compete against each other to see who can score the most points before time runs out. Players will be able to experience a new form of energy known as Aeos energy, which can be used to evolve Pokémon in Unite Battles.

In this MOBA, type strengths and weaknesses do not exist but instead has its own stats and roles such as Attacker, Defender, Speedster, Supporter, or All-Rounder.

Unite Battles can take place in different stadiums and the rules for each stadium differ depending on location. There can be different numbers of team members, different match lengths, as well as different Legendary Pokémon that appear.

UNITE will also have ranked matches where you can earn performance points. When starting out players will battle at the Beginner Cup level and begin making their way to Master Cup.

Players will also be able to customise the appearance of their Pokémon and Trainer, using Holowear technology that uses Aeos energy as well as earn in-game rewards through the seasonal battle pass.

Elsewhere, during the E3 2021 Nintendo showcase, Nintendo announced that Breath Of the Wild 2 is planned to launch on Nintendo Switch in 2022. The game also received a brand new gameplay trailer.