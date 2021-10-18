‘Pokémon Unite’ is getting a Halloween festival event

Pokémon Unite is getting a Halloween event that will introduce brand new cosmetics and a new playable Pokémon.

A new trailer shared to the Pokémon Unite Twitter account today (October 18) revealed that the Halloween Festival event is scheduled to begin on October 20 and will introduce “a spooky new way to play”.

First, and most notably, the Halloween Festival event will introduce the Pokémon Greedent as a new playable character in the MOBA. From the trailer, it looks like Greedent will be a ranged attacker, although further details have yet to be revealed.

Additionally, the event will include new obtainable cosmetics for your Trainer and Pokémon such as a pumpkin Pikachu Mask, a Pointed Hat, and a Candy Bag as well as a Firefighter Style costume for Blastoise and a Space Style costume for Eldegoss.

New Halloween-themed portrait customisation options will also be available including new poses, new frames and stickers, and more. The trailer also gives us a look at Pokémon Unite’s new Halloween-inspired arena at night time and decorated with pumpkin patches. It also looks like Pokémon will be using pumpkins as a way to attack enemies.

Pokémon Unite recently got its latest major update that added a new offline mode while also balancing several Pokémon moves. It was also revealed that the mobile version of the MOBA has reached over 5million preregistration.

