Popular survival game ‘Muck!’ was created by YouTuber Dani out of spite

In response to a criticism by Dani of another survival game, a commenter turned it around and bet that Dani couldn’t make one better. The YouTube personality decided to respond by making his own game, Muck!, and launching it on Steam.

Dani’s Muck! reveal video begins: “I’m not going to spend months working on and releasing a game on Steam just because of a YouTube comment…” and goes on to explain why he did, in fact, do just that.

The game is free to play and allows players to craft, build, and engage in PVP or co-op. Released on June 5, Muck! already has over 4000 Overwhelmingly Positive reviews.

The simplistic style and lack of a pause button mean Muck! is designed to be played in bursts. Other players may be friends or foes, but the main goal is simply to survive for as long as possible.

Dani’s video explained many aspects of game design and showed the process of coding procedural generation, day-night cycles, and inventories.

