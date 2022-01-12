‘Portal 2’ is the first Steam Deck verified game

Portal 2, a flagship title of Steam developer Valve, is the first game to become deck verified, in preparation for the launch of the Steam Deck.

Last year, Valve announced that games that run without any problems on the Steam Deck that have been manually reviewed by the company will receive the status of deck verified. Thanks to SteamDB, we know that Portal 2 is the first game to officially be declared as deck verified.

The information isn’t currently visible on the Steam store, but SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik has added a badge signifying the deck verified status on Portal 2’s SteamDB page. The information will most likely become available closer to the time of the Steam Deck’s launch.

I've added Steam Deck compatibility info on app page, and under platforms in instant search for filtering. Will figure out other places as times goes on and there's more apps with compat info. https://t.co/abWyhhdQii pic.twitter.com/vXz0Pwzime — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) January 12, 2022

Portal 2 was of course developed by Valve, so it’s no surprise it’s the first title to receive the deck verified status. Valve also plans to update some of their other titles like Half-Life and Dota 2 to play better on the Steam Deck. According to findings from fan group ProtonDB last month, over 80% of Steam’s top 100 games already work on the Steam Deck. But Valve also confirmed that the Steam Deck will not run every game, but they will be reviewing every game as part of providing the deck verified status.

The Steam Deck is planned to start shipping sometime in February, and Valve has promised that the handheld console won’t receive any further delays.

