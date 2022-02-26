‘Portal’ has a new Steam Deck game

Valve has designed a game for Steam Deck based on Portal calling it a “free playable short”.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the game called Aperture Desk Job was designed specifically to show off the features of Valve’s new portable console, Steam Deck. It is only a short game set in the world of Portal and what the developer is calling “Not Portal 3! Lower your expectations.”

Advertisement

While designed for the Steam Deck, Aperture Desk Job will also be playable on PC. This is likely because while the portable PC has started shipping, only those who were the first to pre-order have been able to purchase and receive their consoles. However, the game won’t be available until March 1.

It will be free to play when it releases, and Valve describes the game on its Steam page as:

“Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things. You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs.”

“Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds.”

Valve has recently made it easier to see which of your Steam games are playable on the Deck ahead of the portable’s launch. It is continuing to work on confirming all titles, most recently No Man’s Sky and Elden Ring.

Advertisement

In other news, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is now available on Nintendo Switch via the online package.