‘Portal’ writers have a “pretty awesome” starting point for ‘Portal 3’

Erik Wolpaw, the writer behind both of Valve‘s Portal games, has shared that he has a “pretty awesome starting point” for Portal 3.

Speaking to YouTuber DidYouKnowGaming (via PC Gamer), Wolpaw shared that he had come up with a concept with fellow Valve writer Jay Pinkerton, who he co-wrote Portal 2 with.

“Jay and I have an idea that we think is pretty awesome for what would happen, generally speaking,” Wolpaw shared. “We don’t have a script or any details worked out, but we have sort of a starting point that we like a ton.”

Wolpaw admitted that despite having an “actual idea” for Portal 3, there’s still “a lot left to do” to make the follow-up a reality. Part of that includes finding developers at Valve who would want to work on the game, as Wolpaw describes the studio creating games from “grassroots campaign[s]” rather than a formal pitching process.

“Us having that idea versus actually committing to making a game is a way different thing,” he added.

Earlier in the year, Wolpaw stated that Valve has “gotta start Portal 3” before the core team grows too old to make it, and elaborated on some of the challenges of making a game at Valve.

“So there’s a lot of opportunity cost to taking 75 people and trying to get a game made,” explained Wolpaw. “As much as it seems like Valve often [is] just a bunch of people sitting around sipping gin and tonics by a pool, everybody’s working.”

However, Wolpaw isn’t the only Portal creator who’s hoping for the series to return. In September, Ellen McLain, the voice actor behind GLaDOS, gave fans her “blessing” to email Valve asking for Portal 3.

