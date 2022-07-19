Post Malone is streaming ‘Apex Legends’ for charity

Post Malone is teaming up with fellow musician Ski Mask the Slump God and popular Twitch streamer Aceu to raise money for charity by streaming Apex Legends.

Post Malone, also known by his birth name Austin Richard Post, has partnered with developer Respawn to offer a series of streams referred to as Gaming for Love, which will consist of four streams taking place this week on Twitch. Respawn will add $10,000 to his total for each charity as well.

The stream began on June 18 for Post Malone, and the three aimed to raise £16,700 ($20,000) for Human Rights Watch, a global charity which focuses on investigating abuse across the world, specifically that which is directed at “vulnerable minorities and civilians in wartime,” as well as “refugees and children in need.”

The next three streams will focus on Project Hope, who work on the front lines of the world’s health challenges, United Way, who aim to “improve lives by mobilising the caring power of communities around the world”, and The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organisation for LGBTQ people.

Closing off the stream after eight hours, Post Malone thanked the 11,000 viewers for managing to exceed their original goal by hitting a massive £17,358.83 ($20,761), and promised that the donation box would remain open for six months. The trio will be streaming again on July 20, although Post didn’t stipulate a time.

Becoming emotional at the outpouring of generosity from fans and the Twitch community he said: “No one can stop you from being yourself, so spread love, be yourself and have a great fucking night man. I love you guys,” before concluding, “Every cent goes to these beautiful organisations, and I’ll shut up now, I talk a lot.”

You can follow Post Malone on Twitch to be notified when the next stream goes live on July 20.

