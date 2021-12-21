Post Malone teams up with ‘Magic: The Gathering’

Wizards Of The Coast have announced a collaboration with Post Malone in a year-long celebration of Friday night Magic.

The partnership begins with the return of Friday Night Magic, a series of beginner friendly Magic: The Gathering tournaments across over 8000 stores worldwide which take place, as the title suggests, every Friday.

On speaking of the decision to pair up with the Grammy-nominated artist head of franchise marketing for Wizards Of The Coast, publisher of Magic: The Gathering, Nathan Stewart said

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone, – As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

The kinds of events which will be part of the collaboration are yet to be announced but it hopes fans are “gearing up for a jam-packed 2022 featuring new partnerships, bigger online experiences, and even more ways to celebrate the game they love.”

On his part in the partnership with the collectible card game, Post Malone said:

“I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true, – We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

