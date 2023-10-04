‘PowerWash Simulator VR’ comes with exclusive cat gloves for Meta Quest

Futurlab’s PowerWash Simulator is on its way to virtual reality this year thanks to nDreams‘ port for the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The announcement trailer for PowerWash Simulator VR showed off its new tool belt feature that holds the different nozzles for players on the fly. Additionally, the progress is tracked on a wristband with a display and “quick settings” tab to swap between stances to clean every inch of the house, van, or skateboard park. Check it out below:

Advertisement

“Escape to the quaint town of Muckingham, brought to life in true 360-degree immersion as you strip grime from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks,” read the game’s description on the Meta store.

PowerWash Simulator VR will also support the game’s cooperative multiplayer mode, with all players benefitting from “1:1 accuracy and total precision granted by the Meta Quest Touch controllers”.

Arriving on November 2, those who pre-order the port for Meta Quest 2 and 3 will unlock a pair of cat themed gloves for their character.

While the original game got expansions themed on Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, SpongeBob SquarePants, Warhammer 40,000 and Back To The Future, it’s not known whether or not nDreams will be working to add these to the virtual reality version.

“PowerWash Simulator is one of the most instantly gratifying games I’ve played. The tactile satisfaction it provides is easily the equivalent of stomping on an imp’s head in Doom Eternal,” said Rick Lane of his experiences in the game’s early access period.

Advertisement

“My favourite feature of the game is how completing a job rewards you with a time-lapse video of your efforts, like a montage straight out of DIY SOS. It’s a fantastic way to cap off a job, a quickfire reminder of all the progress you’ve made.”

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

In other gaming news, the developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 discouraged spoilers from being shared by overexcited fans – “Let’s #BeGreaterTogether”.