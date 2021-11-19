PR veteran Jonathan Fargher dies aged 46

Jonathan Fargher, who spent over 25 years working in the games industry, has passed away aged 46.

As first reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Jonathan Fargher worked in video games PR for major companies such as Sony. He worked across the launch of the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4. This includes the portable consoles released by PlayStation during that time. Overall, he spent 14 years working for Sony, during which he managed partnerships with organisations such as Glastonbury, Red Bull, FIFA, and others.

UKIE, the trade body for the UK games industry, tweeted saying, “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jonathan Fargher, who was a valued part of Ukie’s communications group. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and co-workers across the UK games industry.”

After Sony, Fargher moved to Activision and spent nearly eight years as head of UK communication on game launches such as Skylanders, Call Of Duty, and Destiny. During this time, he established the Call Of Duty Endowment charitable foundation in the UK, which helps veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market. As part of his work for this foundation, Fargher took part in a 100km walk to raise money for the charity. The event had a goal of £10,000 but beat that goal and achieved £11,607 in total.

Earlier this year, he joined Ubisoft as director of UK corporate communications.

Michael French, who runs the Games London and London Games Festival, tweeted to say, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about this today. Only two weeks ago I was sat having lunch with him. He was so honest, a dry sense of humour and kind. Thinking of his family.”