Prime Gaming for June offering six free games including ‘Far Cry 4’

Prime Gaming for June is set to include six free games and a hoard of exclusive content for other titles on PC.

Announced today (May 26), as of June 1 six titles will be available for Amazon Prime subscribers throughout the month, and these include:

Escape From Monkey Island

Astrologaster

Across The Grooves

Calico

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Astrologaster is a story-driven comedy game set in London during the time of Shakespeare, whilst Calico is a community simulation game that tasks the player with rebuilding a town’s cat café, and Across The Grooves is an interactive graphic novel where the player can make choices that impact the destiny of protagonist Alice.

Free content drops will also be coming via Prime Gaming, with the likes of Apex Legends, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone and Roblox getting exclusive additions as well.

Some of the extra content is available now, like the Apex Legends Newcastle Stone Skies bundle, Battlefield 2042’s Noobmaster bundle, the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Prime Gaming Pack, Legendary and Standard Loot Boxes for Overwatch, and more.

Later in the month (on May 31) the Warzone and Vanguard Spear Head bundle will become available, alongside 6,500 Kudos in Fall Guys and the Polaris Lance Bundle in Destiny 2.

May 31 will also be the last day to claim the following games: Dead Space 2, The Curse Of Monkey Island, Out Of Line, Mail Mole Plus ‘Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest and Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King.

All of the June offers can be found on the official Prime Gaming website here, with more information about everything that’s being given away in a blog post here.

In other news, a visual update the Goth family in The Sims 4 hasn’t gone over all that well with fans of the game.