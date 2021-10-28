Prime Gaming getting nine free games in November, including ‘Control’

Amazon Prime Gaming is upping the ante for free games as part of a subscription service this November, as nine titles are redeemable if players are signed up for it.

All of the below titles are available from November 1 to December 1 (that means the offer starts next week).

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2

Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Advertisement

The top three AAA releases in this Prime Gaming lot are the ones most likely to be on everyone’s radar, but the short video embedded below shows off all the games in action, helping you decide if you want to give them a go.

These games thus come with an Amazon Prime account, or you can sign up for a 30-day trial and give the titles a try that way instead.

The Control: Ultimate Edition also comes with both DLCs, The Foundation and Awe, with the latter even including another Remedy character Alan Wake.

PlayStation Plus will also have six games available in November, with three of them being PSVR titles. Meaning you can get your hands on Knockout City past level 25 at no extra cost if you’re already subscribed.

If you want even more free games, the free title on the Epic Games Store has also been revealed for November, meaning there are a plethora of titles up for grabs next month.

Advertisement

In other news, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR has been announced, and it will be coming to the Oculus Quest 2. This reveal also comes incredibly quickly after the success of Resident Evil 4 VR on the Oculus Quest 2 as well.