Prime Gaming is offering a large selection of free games in October

For the month of October, Amazon will be offering several free games to Prime Gaming subscribers, including Star Wars: Squadrons and more.

Amazon has revealed Prime Gaming’s biggest selection of downloadable games ever, offering multiple titles to subscribers, most notably, Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien Isolation, and Ghostrunner.

Along with these three titles, there will be even more games up for grabs, including Song of Horror Complete Edition – Fear the Presence, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3.

All 10 of these games will be available in the month of October to download from the Prime Gaming download page and keep afterwards.

In addition, Prime Gaming will continue to offer in-game rewards for games such as Genshin Impact, New World, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Here’s everything in store for those games in October:

Call Of Duty – Prime members can claim the Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle and World Series of Warzone Bundle to assist in a win for the popular first-person shooter video game.

Genshin Impact – Players can grab 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore and 40,000 Mora in the open-world RPG game.

New World – To celebrate the launch of the MMO from Amazon Game Studios, Prime members can claim the first Prime Gaming New World Pirate Pack, which includes Pirate Apparel, Pirate Stance Emote and 5K Marks of Fortune.

Apex Legends – Prime members can grab the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG.

Prime members can grab the Electric Royalty Bundle with an epic Wattson skin and a shocking new look for the Volt SMG. Rainbow Six Siege – Amazon is giving members a Collab Drop – Fragment to help players in Ubisoft’s tactical shooter game.

In other news, Amazon Game Studios has addressed the “lengthy queue times” in New World.