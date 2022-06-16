Prime Gaming set to offer players over 50 free games next month

Prime Gaming will offer players over 30 games and 25 indie games as part of this year’s Prime Day, with players able to redeem the games later this month and in July.

Prime Day is returning between July 12 and 13 next month, but Amazon is giving away a number of games both during and in the leadup to the event.

On Prime Day itself, here are the major free games players can claim (the full list can be found here):

Advertisement

Anyone subscribed to Amazon Prime will be able to claim all the games between those two dates right here.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition was a recently released port of the BioWare trilogy that included every single piece of downloadable content (minus one from the first game) and improved textures and general performance. This is ahead of the upcoming Mass Effect sequel in development as well, which currently has very little information for the public about its characters or plot.

As mentioned, there are a number of indie games on offer in the lead up to Prime Day, with players able to redeem them for free also, between June 21 and July 13. These include:

10 Second Ninja X

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Metal Slug 2

Serial Cleaner

The King Of Fighters 2000

The King Of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor

Another six games have been made available this month via Prime Gaming, with a large amount of free content drops taking place for a series of online and free-to-play games as well.

In other gaming news, a survey has found that 79 per cent of video game industry workers support unionisation.