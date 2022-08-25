Prime Gaming’s September offering includes 8 games

The line up of titles available to redeem as part of Amazon Prime Gaming’s September giveaway has been revealed.

Anyone currently subscribed to Amazon Prime can redeem the selection of game’s when they become available in September, the company announced today (August 25).

Alongside the redeemable games, extra content for a number of other titles will also be available. The list of games is as follows:

The Dig

Defend The Rook

We. The Revolution

Castle On The Coast

Word Of The Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition

Advertisement

The inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Origins is part of a long-term partnership between Amazon Prime Gaming and Ubisoft, with more in-game offerings and free titles expected down the line.

There’s also some content on offer for free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends, as the Vantage Troop Leader bundle is being given away. It comes with a Vantage character skin, banner frame and a weapon skin. The Noweyr Steed Mount is also available in The Elder Scrolls Online.

A World Of Tanks pack is also available to claim, and the Gunslinger bundle offers: Instant Rewards x1 Unique Commander; x6 Unique Decal (design 1); x6 Unique Decal (design 2); x1 Exclusive Medal; x3 days of World of Tanks Premium Account; x10 missions for x5 experience to be earned during the battle.

You can check out everything that’s on offer via Prime Gaming in September right here. If you missed out on the offerings for this month and want to see what’s available before they go, you can find the August list here as well.

In other news, when Dead Island 2 launches early next year it will have Amazon Alexa voice control, letting players interact with specific parts of the game via their voice.