‘Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown’ gets surprise reveal at Summer Game Fest

Ubisoft has revealed Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, a 2D side-scrolling platformer that’s set to launch next year.

Announced during today’s Summer Game Showcase (June 8), Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will task players with navigating traps, mythical monsters, and hulking soldiers.

Set to launch on January 18, 2024, Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

As detailed on Twitter, The Lost Crown will be an “action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world”.

You can check out the first trailer for The Lost Crown below:

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate,” reads the trailer’s description. “Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.”

“Discover the perfect blend of parkour, combat and puzzle-solving that characterises the Prince of Persia series,” Ubisoft added.

Along with the game’s first trailer, Ubisoft has also shared ‘The Lost Crown’ — an original track created for the game by 2WEI, Joznez, and Kataem.

While details on the game are currently limited, the game will be featured during the next Ubisoft Forward showcase, which will take place next Monday (June 12) at 6PM BST.

Besides Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, the Ubisoft Forward showcase will also feature news on the likes of The Crew Motorfest, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Speaking of Mirage, last month Ubisoft confirmed the upcoming Assassin’s Creed title will launch on October 12 — you can check out the game’s latest trailer here.

In other gaming news, Twitch has scrapped some controversial new guidelines, following criticism from streamers who use the platform.