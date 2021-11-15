Private Division acquires ‘OlliOlli World’ creator Roll7

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, has announced that it has acquired Roll7, the developer behind OlliOlli World.

Skateboarding title OlliOlli World is set to be published by Private Division and planned for a Q1 2022 launch, during Take-Two’s fiscal fourth-quarter ending March 31, 2022. The studio also currently has additional unannounced projects in development, which Private Division will support.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family,” said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division. “As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter.”

“Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label,” said Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7. “Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer.”

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that is best known for publishing games such as Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, and Disintegration from V1 Interactive.

OlliOlli World is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

OlliOlli World is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.