Pro NFL player not pleased with his ‘Madden 22’ rating

With the release of the upcoming Madden 22’s player ratings, one pro NFL player isn’t happy with the current player ratings.

Justin Jefferson is the wide receiver of the Minnesota Vikings, and he didn’t end up in the Top 10 players on Madden 22. In conversation with Gabe Henderson of Vikings.com (thanks, NBC Sports) Jefferson said “I don’t even want to talk about that.”

“I play Madden, I’m a big gamer. So I’m all into that. And after I saw the ratings and me not being in the top 10 in any of the ratings, that’s just crazy to me. But that’s just motivation,” he added.

You can see the video on Twitter below.

According to the official EA Madden 22 rankings, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Aaron Donald are the only players with a perfect 99 rating. Mahomes even shares the spotlight with Tom Brady on the cover art for Madden 22 as well.

Adams is currently the highest rated wide receiver according to EA’s listing, with Deandre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill just behind him.

Another of EA’s sports games releasing this year, FIFA 22, recently had a trailer released alongside details of over 40 improvements coming to the game. Hypermotion Technology has allowed EA to host 11×11 matches with players wearing Xsens motion capture, which will help the tactical AI in the game.

The technology has given EA over 4,000 new animations to work with, which will help “improve immersion by adding variety to the gameplay experience, including set pieces, shooting, skill moves, passes, player movement, player reactions, celebrations, controlling the ball, two-player headers, falls, getups, dribbling, animation idles, shoulder challenges, seal outs, and more.”

In other news, the state of California is now suing Riot Games over alleged gender discrimination and sexual harassment. This lawsuit is separate to the ongoing one from 2018 against Riot Games.