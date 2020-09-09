Proceeds of new ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ DLC will go to charity

Activision has released a new DLC for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the proceeds of which will go towards supporting US military veterans.

The company announced the new content on their Activision Games Blog, where it revealed that the Call Of Duty Endowment (CODE) United pack is currently available for purchase all of the game’s platforms for US$4.99. The company also noted that 100 per cent of the net proceeds from the bundle will go towards the CODE non-profit, which works to find high quality jobs for unemployed and underemployed veterans.

The Call Of Duty Endowment United pack is a seven-item bundle that was designed by It’s A Living artist Ricardo Gonzalez. It includes tie-dyed United T-Shirt, pants, wheel set, hat, beanie and two camo decks, one in tie-dye and the other in traditional camo.

The CODE United pack will be available until December 31 2021, or until US$500,000 is raised, depending on which comes first.

The Call Of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organisation co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The organisation was established with the goal of getting 100,000 veterans back to work by 2024.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 released on September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and received a glowing five-star review from Jordan Oloman for NME. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a magnificent remaster with a laser focus on all the right areas,” he said.

In other Activision news, the company has announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to receive a playable demo from September 16 onwards for players who pre-order the game digitally on PS4 or Xbox One. The full game will release on October 2.