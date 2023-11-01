PS1-style racing game ‘Bloodborne Kart’ gets a release date

Bloodborne Kart, a racing game set in Bloodborne‘s Yarnham developed by a fan, will be released on January 31, 2024.

The idea for the curious crossover of genres arose from a fake meme that emerged in 2017, and developer Lilith Walther shared fake gameplay footage of a Bloodborne racing game back in 2021.

However, the response to the concept encouraged Walther to turn the footage into an actual game. Check out the announcement for its release below:

Bloodborne Kart:

🗓 RELEASING 1/31/2024! 🗓 ➡ 12 racers!

➡ 16 maps!

➡ Full single player campaign mode!

➡ Boss fights!

➡ Local split screen multiplayer!

🗓 RELEASING 1/31/2024! 🗓 ➡ 12 racers!

➡ 16 maps!

➡ Full single player campaign mode!

➡ Boss fights!

➡ Local split screen multiplayer!

➡ VS Battle mode! 🩸🏎LETS RACE THESE FOUL STREETS 🏎🩸 Happy Halloween 🎃

Bloodborne Kart includes 12 racers and single-player campaign across 16 maps, and a local split-screen multiplayer and versus battle modes.

Boss battles are still available in the crossover and players will throw items at other racers to take them out to overtake them.

When it launches, it will be downloadable on itch.io for PC players on January 31.

Walther has also released Bloodborne PSX, a demake of the game inspired by PlayStation 1 games of that era, and it is free for PC.

As these games are only replicas of the original material and the developer is not charging players, it is hoped that neither FromSoftware or Sony have an issue with Bloodborne Kart.

“Sony, SCEA, and FromSoftware are not affiliated with this fan project. All content is the property of their respective owners,” said Walther on the entry for Bloodborne PSX.

This year’s Lies Of P, a dark Soulslike set in a city overrun by mechanical puppets, was compared to Bloodborne when developer Round8 Studio debuted it.

“Though we’re greatly honoured that many players felt the ‘Bloodborne vibe’ through our trailer release, it definitely wasn’t intentional,” said director Ji-won Choi.

“Still, Bloodborne and other Souls-like titles are certainly inspirational, and almost everyone in our team is a hardcore Souls-like fan.”

