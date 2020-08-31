PS5 will only be backwards compatible with the PS4, according to Ubisoft

Many have wondered whether the upcoming PS5 will allow full backwards compatibility, however it seems that won’t be the case, according to Ubisoft.

In a recent Ubisoft support page, the question was asked on how upgrading from PS4 to the PS5 will work. In a response, the company stated that features have been designed to help the transition between generations and the ability to join multiplayer games across both consoles is one of them. However, backwards compatibility will only be supported with PS4 titles, meaning that PS1, PS2 and PS3 games will be unable to run on the new system.

While fans have hoped this implementation would be added to the PS5, Ubisoft have seemingly divulged that this will not be the case. No official word from Sony has been made as of yet.

By comparison, the Xbox Series X will allow for full backwards compatibility across a range of titles, which Ubisoft has also referenced. In a support page that raises the same question for Xbox players, the company has said that full backwards compatibility will be implemented across all generations.

This isn’t the first time the Ubisoft support pages have dropped new information, as a recently updated page revealed that the company will no longer be providing physical discs with Xbox collector’s editions of its games.

As the release of the PS5 looms closer, little has been revealed in terms of pricing and release date. Sony has recently opened up a registration of interest in the system, allowing pre-existing users to be one of the first people to buy the console when it launches.