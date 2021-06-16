PSVR 2 will reportedly launch by Christmas 2022

According to a new report, the upcoming PSVR 2 from Sony Interactive Entertainment will be available by Christmas 2022.

The PSVR 2 will be exclusive to PS5 and will feature several improvements – notably, using Samsung OLED panels.

“Sony Group Corp. plans to use Samsung Display Co. OLED panels in its next-generation PlayStation VR goggles, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” said Bloomberg.

The new updated PSVR 2 was officially announced in February – now, it looks as though it could be available as early as Christmas 2022.

“The Japanese console giant sold more than 5 million units of the original PS VR, launched in 2016, and is aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year, the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal plans.”

Additionally, the PSVR 2 is said to feature improved tracking and input courtesy of a new PSVR controller, which Sony CEO Jim Ryan said will incorporate “some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller.”

Other improvements include a wider field of view and a single cord set up for ease of use.

An official statement from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president Hideaki Nishino back in February stated: “there’s still a lot of development underway for the new VR system” – teasing that it would not be ready to release in 2021.