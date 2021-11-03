‘Psychonauts’ 2 fixes “major bugs” and adds new features

Psychonauts 2 developers have released details of a patch that will fix “major bugs” as well as adding a handful of new features to help with collectables and achievements.

“Our major focus has been on updating the game to fix major bugs and add some new features that will help with collectables and achievements,” writes Double Fine’s community manager Harper, introducing a lengthy walkthrough of the new quality of life patch for Psychonauts 2.

The patch, which is available now, looks set to fix the following bugs:

General stability improvements for all platforms.

Improve environmental collision to prevent player and objects rarely falling through walls and floors.

Fix issues related to fall death and water curse, and preventing them from being broken if interrupted by a cutscene.

Fix duplicate characters and stray animation appearing in some cutscenes.

Fix issue that could cause flickering around objects submerged in water.

Improve save checkpoints to prevent the player’s save data getting into a bad state.

Improve photo mode stability.

Expand the mental health advisory message.

HUD improvements to prevent extra health brains from appearing.

Improve PS4 version’s resolution and stability on PS5.

Pause PC version when controller is unplugged.

Standardize PC controls between cutscenes and dialogue trees.

Improve xCloud streaming touch controls.

Double Fine have also implements a handful of new features which, according to designer Tim Schafer, are aimed at people “who have already finished the game and are looking to 100% it.”

There’s the Otto-Spot Filter, an attachment for the Otto-Matic camera, which highlights where nearby collectibles and figments are hidden. “We have also changed the fast travel and figment viewer interface to make it easier to know what areas you’ve 100% completed and see all available figments even if you haven’t found certain designs yet.”

There are also new combat challenges available for any player who has completed Gisu’s side quest to find all psychoseimometers, which pit you against a randomised series of enemies.

The challenges can be replayed over and over. “For players who did not collect specific enemy related achievements, this will allow you to collect them without needing to start a fresh game or scour minds for any remaining fights,” writes Harper. It also allows players to utilise “their boundless psychic powers to completely trash tons of mental goons.”

Released in August, Psychonauts 2 is one of the best games of the year, according to critics.

According to review aggregate site Metacritic, Psychonauts 2 is the 7th Best Xbox Series X Game of 2021 with an average score of 87% and the 3rd Best PC Game of 2021 with a rating of 89%.