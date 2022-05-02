‘Psychonauts 2’ is developer Double Fine’s “best selling game”

Psychonauts 2 has been confirmed to be Double Fine Production‘s “highest rated and best selling game to date.”

That’s according to the studio’s outgoing art director Lisette Titre-Montgomery, in a Twitter thread (from April 29) announcing her departure from the studio. The original Psychonauts was the studio’s previously best selling title at 1.7million copies, meaning the sequel is likely closer to 2million (thanks, TheGamer).

“April Fools Day was my last day at Double Fine I have learned so much over the past four years [plus] about who I am as a leader and what it means to be a creative visionary,” said Titre-Montgomery in her tweet.

“Thank you for trusting me to bring the world of Psychonauts 2 to life.”

My leadership resulted in shipping @DoubleFine highest rated and best selling game to date. Nominations/Awards include (not limited to):

Game of the Year – The Game Awards (nominee)

Best Art Direction – The Game Awards (nominee)

Adventure Game of the Year – DICE (nominee) — Lisette Titre-Montgomery (she/her) (@zette16) April 29, 2022

Psychonauts 2 received acclaim from critics and fans alike when it was released back in August 2021.

“Double Fine follows up a cult classic with a blockbuster brimming with empathy,” wrote Jordan Oloman in NME‘s review of the game.

Oloman also praised Double Fine for treating complex mental health topics with sensitivity: “The way Psychonauts 2 leads with care meant that I left the experience with my heart feeling really full.”

Double Fine also won Best Game Development Studio at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

“This is a very special award because it honours not any one person or discipline, but the entirety of the Double Fine team,” said Double Fine Production’s studio head Tim Schafer in a statement.

TheGamer also notes it’s rare to see first-party sales figures from Microsoft, but raises questions on what Titre-Montgomery meant by “best selling” since it doesn’t differentiate between physical and digital copies sold from downloads through Xbox Game Pass.

Double Fine is also reportedly working on multiple new projects, including Mac and Linux ports of Psychonauts 2, as well as making a “huge” documentary.

