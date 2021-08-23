‘Psychonauts 2’ is one of the best games of the year, according to critics

Double Fine Productions’ Psychonauts 2 is out this Wednesday (August 25) and based on reviews, it’s already one of the best games of the year.

READ MORE: The best Xbox Game Pass games you can play today

According to review aggregate site Metacritic, Psychonauts 2 is the 7th Best Xbox Series X Game of 2021 with an average score of 87% and the 3rd Best PC Game of 2021 with a rating of 89%.

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the cult original which was released 16 years ago. A puzzle platformer set in the collective unconscious, the game picks up three days after the events of the first and follows ten-year-old Raz, whose only goal is to become a bonafide member of the Psychonauts – a group of secret agents who keep the peace by investigating the insides of people’s minds.

Psychonauts 2 is one of the most highly reviewed games of 2021 Congratulations to the team @DoubleFine I'm a bit ashamed to admit I've never played the first game but excited to finally experience this world for the first time! pic.twitter.com/WUkwlgp9qr — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 23, 2021

Advertisement

In a five-star review, NME‘s Jordan Oloman writes that “while it does deal with plenty of complex mental health topics, it’s good to note that there’s always a throughline of hope and healing here, with plenty of humour to boot. It’s like a playable Pixar film with eclectic art direction. Young kids will undoubtedly get a lot out of it, but they might return a few decades later and connect with it even more.”

“The way Psychonauts 2 leads with care meant that I left the experience with my heart feeling really full.”

Speaking to NME ahead of release, Double Fine Productions’ founder Tim Schafer explained how “everyone making it just cares about the world itself so much that it becomes real to us, and we just fall into it completely without popping our heads up and looking around to be like ‘what does the market want’?”

“It can be dangerous, having the person making business decisions be the person who’s lost in the world, but I feel like it led to better worlds.”

Advertisement

In other news, The Simpsons: Hit & Run source code has apparently leaked online, which could lead to some fan-made recreations of the game.