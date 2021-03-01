‘PUBG 2’ has not been replaced by ‘New State’, may arrive in 2022

A prominent dataminer has revealed that PUBG: New State is not replacing the PUBG sequel for PC and consoles.

PlayerIGN recently tweeted that New State has not replaced the PUBG 2 many are waiting for, clarifying that “the pubg 2 thing (pc/console) is someth [sic] we’re still waiting for by 2022”

new state is only for mobile, the pubg 2 thing (pc/console) is someth we're still waiting for by 2022 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) February 25, 2021

PUBG: New State is expected to stay on mobile, and not interact directly with the classic version of the game. In an interview with Bloomberg, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han claimed that the company intended to release “another PUBG-related PC and console game by next year”.

This new game was announced alongside a separate mobile version, which has released as PUBG: New State, meaning fans can expect a fully-fledged PC/console outing for the battle royale sometime next year.

There are plans to turn PUBG into its own wider universe, with The Callisto Protocol taking place in future of the same timeline, and these further games expected to expand on the world.

The pre-registration for PUBG: New State has opened for fans of the game, for now only on the Google Play Store. Set far in the future of the previous game, in a map called Troi, many new weapons, gadgets, and mechanics are expected to arrive.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, which was developed by Tencent, PUBG: New State is being handled entirely in-house. PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest games in the world, becoming the highest grossing mobile title in 2020, generating over $1.1billion in revenue.