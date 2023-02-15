‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ update 22.1 brings bears and thermal scopes

PUBG: Battlegrounds update 22.1 is now live, with Krafton introducing bears to the game.

The latest update for PUBG: Battlegrounds was announced last week, following on from update 21.1 which introduced blizzard zones, secret rooms and multidrops to the battle royale.

The 22.1 update went live for PC players earlier today (February 15) and will be pushed for console players next week (February 23). The update sees the Deston map returned back to normal map rotation however the Taego map has been removed to allow “PUBG: Battlegrounds’ newest map more of a chance to shine”.

“Following community feedback we’re re-introducing Deston back into the normal match. We’re also working on a plan to reduce the time between map rotations later this year. The current selection of Normal Match maps includes Erangel, Miramar, Karakin, Vikendi and Deston. Ranked Match maps include Erangel, Miramar, and Taego,” said the developer.

Update 22.1 is now available on the PC Live Servers! Jump into the Battlegrounds and check out all the exclusive features only available for Vikendi Reborn! #PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS #VikendiReborn pic.twitter.com/0IqjS64qrg — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) February 15, 2023

The latest PUBG: Battlegrounds update also brings bears. “Those fearsome grizzlies can be found guarding loot drops on Vikendi and you may even catch a glimpse through your fancy new thermal scope under the light of a silvery moon,” says a press release, also confirming a new thermal scope and the return of moonlight mode.

Bears reside in Vikendi only and can be found in both normal and custom matches. According to the patch notes, the bears will attack if you get within a certain range of the beasts and can be killed. Bear warning signs have been added throughout the map, but kill/damage stats will not be reflected on profile overviews, stats or match history.

Elsewhere in the 22.1 update, Krafton has introduced weapon and vehicle adjustments, bug fixes, and a new ranked challenge. Check out the full patch notes here.

