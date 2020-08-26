‘PUBG’ headlines PlayStation Plus offerings for September

September is fast approaching and Sony has announced the games PlayStation Plus members will be eligible to download for the month on PS4.

Both games will be available to download for free from September 1 up until October 5 for anyone signed up to the service. September’s selection consists of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Street Fighter V.

PUBG was one of the first games to adapt the battle royale formula and pits players against 99 other combatants. With no respawns, players will have to carefully tread across multiple maps, loot gear and fight for survival to be crowned the champion.

Advertisement

Alternatively, Street Fighter V offers classic beat ’em up action in its latest entry. Across a multitude of single-player modes, users will be able to hone their skills before taking the real test online against other real-life players in intense button mashing matches.

From September 4, PlayStation will also be hosting Street Fighter V tournaments throughout the month in the US and Canada. The tournament will allow players of varying skill levels to compete for the chance to win cash prizes, a unique PS4 theme and a custom in-game title.

August’s line-up consisted of two heavy hitters with both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the latter has grown exponentially in popularity since its release.

NME recently reviewed Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, described it as a “hilarious, non-violent battle royale alternative […] with roots that hark back to the fun, messy and harmless TV game shows of yesteryear.”