‘PUBG Mobile’ collaborating with ‘Dragon Ball’ next year

PUBG Mobile is partnering with Dragon Ball for a collaboration in 2023.

The collaboration is to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a Dragon Ball movie that was originally released in June in Japan and in September and August for the rest of the world. As the press release specifically mentions the recent film, it’s likely the event will centre around the characters and premise of the film rather than Dragon Ball as a whole.

The exact details of the collaboration are currently unknown but PUBG Mobile has previously collaborated with series’ like Jujutsu Kaisen and Arcane so the Dragon Ball collaboration may follow a similar formula.

During the Arcane event, characters like Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce were added to the game. There was also a “mirror world” mimicking the location Piltover from the Arcane series and a hextech gun. The Neon Genesis Evangelion collaboration included a unique game mode.

PUBG MOBILE x DRAGON BALL

Coming soon in 2023 pic.twitter.com/FRNxYOo0ym — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2022

Dragon Ball just finished a different collaboration with Fornite, another battle royale. This partnership added in-game cosmetics, emotes, missions and of course, the useable Kamehameha. Also included was a recreation of Kame Island where players could trade with Bulma for powerful items.

As the collaboration is set to take place sometime during 2023, a significant chunk of time would already have passed since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. According to PUBG Mobile, more details on the event will be forthcoming closer to its release date.

