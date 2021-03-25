‘PUBG Mobile’ has crossed 1billion downloads worldwide

PUBG Mobile has crossed over 1billion downloads worldwide and counting.

The massive milestone was shared via the game’s official account on Twitter on Monday, March 22. The tweet included a short video that looked back at multiple iconic moments from the game’s three-year history. The video ends with a note that reads: “PUBG Mobile’s new update is guaranteed to create a storm”.

PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide!

The tweet was followed by a new video message from Krafton and PUBG Studio CEO Kim Chang-ha yesterday (March 24). Over the course of the video, Kim thanked players for their continued support and promised that the team’s “work is never done”.

Kim also noted that the milestone was hit in time for the game’s third anniversary of its launch in March 2018. Kim also urged fans to “stay tuned as PUBG Mobile continues to evolve”.

Get ready for a gameplay mode where you will come face to face with both legends! Stay tuned for more details and catch the brand new movie Godzilla vs. Kong starting March 31st!

Following Kim’s speech, PUBG Mobile teased a new gameplay mode that will pit players against legendary monsters Godzilla and King Kong. Adam Wingard, the director of the soon-to-be-released Godzilla vs Kong movie announced the news via a new video message.

Per Wingard, the gameplay mode will include a “special encounter” with the film’s two lead characters. A date for the gameplay mode’s release has not been announced.

Earlier this year, CEO Kim Chang-ha revealed to Bloomberg that two new PUBG games are being developed, and are expected to launch by 2022. The first will PUBG-based battle royale mobile game titled New State, scheduled for release this year.

The second game will be a PUBG-related PC and console game that is expected to be ready by 2022. Further details are currently unknown. Both games are in addition to the previously announced survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, which will be set within the PUBG universe.