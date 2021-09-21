Quantic Dream’s ‘Star Wars’ game will reportedly be action-focused

New sources suggest that the rumoured Star Wars game from Quantic Dream will have action-focused gameplay and an open world.

Recent rumours and reports have claimed that Quantic Dream is creating a Star Wars game, with leaker Tom Henderson stating from sources that the game has been in the works for 18 months.

The rumours also claimed that the French studio made a deal with Disney following the end of its three-game publishing exclusivity deal with Sony, while the official Quantic Dream Twitter account also liked an article reporting on the news.

New rumours reported yesterday (September 20) by Kotaku offer even more information about the rumoured Quantic Dream title. According to sources, it’s reported that the Star Wars game will have “more traditional action gameplay” as well as a possible “open world” and “multiplayer elements”.

The studio behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human has yet to confirm any rumour that it is working on a Star Wars title, so anything reported up until then is not verified.

Since Lucasfilm Games was rebranded in January, more studios have been revealed to be working on Star Wars titles, including Ubisoft who is reportedly working on an open-world game.

Earlier this month, it was announced during the Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021 that Star Wars: Knight Of The Old Republic Remake is currently in development at Aspyr. The remake of the classic 2003 title is being built from the ground up but will feature the same story elements it’s known for.

Elsewhere, EA has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will receive continued investment.