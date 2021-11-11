‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ launches January 2022

After several delays, Rainbow Six Extraction will finally launch on January 20, 2022 with Ubisoft revealing that pre-orders are available now.

Rainbow Six Extraction was originally due to launch in September 2021 but was delayed until January earlier this year. Now, the upcoming Tom Clancy game will arrive on January 20, 2022 with full cross-play, cross-save and cross-progression.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction launches worldwide on 20th January, 2022 with a cross-play Buddy Pass system, letting friends play for free, along with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression,” read the official announcement.

Each edition of Rainbow Six Extraction will include two “buddy tokens” – allowing you to invite up to two friends to play alongside you for free, for up to 14 days. During these two weeks, any progression your squadmates earn will carry across into the full game if they choose to purchase it.

Better yet, Rainbow Six Extraction has also been lowered in price, with the base game available for just £33.99. The Deluxe Edition, which includes everything from the Standard Edition as well as three additional bonus packs, is available to pre-order for £41.99.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a PVE tactical shooter which will launch will twelve maps over four expansive regions. It also includes a deep Operator progression system, four distinct difficulty settings, over 60 weapons, legacy Rainbow Six Siege tech and 15 exclusive REACT techs, as well as a weekly endgame challenge mode.

All Rainbow Six Extraction pre-orders come with the Orbital Decay cosmetic bundle, while everyone who plays both Extraction and Siege will receive the United Front bundle – adding all 18 Extraction operators to Siege as well as granting a set of four exclusive gearsets split between both games.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available to pre-order now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.

