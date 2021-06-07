‘Rainbow Six Siege’ is the latest game to receive a board game adaptation

Mythic Games is gearing up to launch a Rainbow Six Siege board game Kickstarter project.

The board game titled 6:Siege – The Board Game was originally announced in 2020, and Mythic seem to be nearing completion of the project, with some content creators being sent out preview copies ahead of the Kickstarter launch.

On June 4, the official Mythic Games Twitter shared the first unboxing of the prototype, from board game youtuber The King of Average.

First unboxing of 6: Siege – The Board Game A big thank you to The King of Average for this presentation (note that the final box will include even more operators and furniture!)#boardgames #boardgame #boardgamegeek #tabletopgames #bgg

Mythic Games has described 6:Siege as a tactical 1-on-1 shooter with miniatures based on Rainbow Six Siege.

Preview images show off elements that fans of the game will be familiar with, such as boarded up doors and windows, floor plans that are reminiscent of the in-game overviews, as well as recognisable miniatures based on various operators.

There aren’t many details about how the game actually plays, or what the price and Kickstarter are, but as the prototype product is now in people’s hands, reviews and explanations are sure to follow.

In other Rainbow Six Siege news, Ubisoft are expected to announce a brand new game set in the Rainbow Six universe during the Ubisoft Forward E3 digital event on June 12.

The main show is set to debut the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise (formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine). The new co-op title will receive a new trailer and gameplay footage.

Ubisoft has also been giving out pieces on information on the upcoming Far Cry 6, including the fact it has a fully playable co-operative mode, and a new third-person mode designed to give players “more of a connection to Dani’s journey”