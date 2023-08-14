‘Rainbow Six Siege’ reveals “destructive” new operator Ram

Ubisoft has unveiled Ram, the next operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege, along with a number of changes arriving in Year 8 Season 3 of the shooter.

Following an animated trailer published yesterday (August 13), Ubisoft confirmed that Ram will be a three-health, one-speed attacker with a “destructive” unique gadget.

Hailing from South Korea, Ram is able to use the BU-GI Auto Breacher gadget – a drone that “tears apart destructible floors, busts through barricades, and wrecks defender traps” after being deployed.

Advertisement

“Equipped with spinning blades near the front and explosive charges underneath, these devices are built to destroy defensive positions and open up huge swathes of floor for vertical play,” described Ubisoft. “They’re loud, they’re powerful, and with all the noise they make, they are very distracting.”

You can see the device in action below:

In terms of weapons, players can choose the LMG-E light machine gun or R4-C assault rifle for Ram’s primary options, while her secondary guns are the ITA12S shotgun and MK1 9mm pistol.

The next season for Rainbow Six Siege, Operation Heavy Mettle, is set to launch on August 29. Besides Ram, Heavy Mettle will also bring tweaks to Grim, Fuze, and Frost’s own gadgets.

It will also add Weapon Roulette – an Arcade game mode that plays like Team Deathmatch, except players begin each match with a random weapon. Loadouts are randomly swapped again later in the match, and Ubisoft has described the mode as “a fun way to flex your skills across the Siege arsenal and test your aim in some surprising situations”.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Operation Heavy Mettle will also make shotguns “more consistent and reliable,” add more mandatory tutorials before new players can jump into multiplayer matches, and start Quick Match games with “basic” walls already reinforced.

In other gaming news, Overwatch 2′s Invasion update has added three story missions and a new support hero.