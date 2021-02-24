‘Ratchet & Clank’ receives free PlayStation release next month

Sony has announced the return of its Play At Home initiative yesterday, which will include 2016’s Ratchet & Clank as a free download to all PlayStation 4 and 5 users.

Starting March 1, players can download Ratchet & Clank for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will remain free until March 31, when it will return to its normal price of £15.99.

Ratchet & Clank is a re-imagining of the first game in the series, which features platforming gameplay and holds an average Metacritic score of 85.

On March 25, players will also have access to a free trial for the anime streaming service Funimation. No further details have been provided on the length of the trial, although it has been confirmed that the offer will only be available to new subscribers.

In the blog post published yesterday (February 24), Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO Jim Ryan mentioned the initiative would extend further into the year.

“This year, we wanted to go further,” he said. “So we’ve designed a series of free games and entertainment offers for our PlayStation community to make the next few months a little more fun and enjoyable.”

Play At Home Initially launched last April at the beginning of the global COVID-19 lockdown. Sony originally described the initiative as “a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic.”

Sony also announced the return of State Of Play this week, an online presentation which will feature a number of new PS4 and PS5 games.