‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ sells over 1.1 million copies

Sony’s official sales figures have revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold over 1.1 million units worldwide already.

The news comes only a month after the game was released, with the figure equating to roughly 10% of PlayStation 5 owners now possessing a copy of the game.

While it’s a far cry from the sales figures of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which has surpassed 6.5 million copies since its launch, it is notable that this is only a month into release. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been available since the console’s launch in November, giving it more time to accrue sales.

Advertisement

First reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Sony also announced that PS5 exclusive Returnal, which was released in April, has exceeded 560,000 sales so far, which is fairly strong going for an entirely new game rather than one dependent on franchise recognition.

Sony San Diego-developed MLB The Show 21 has surpassed two million sales, although those figures include its sales on non-PlayStation platforms, i.e. the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, CEO Jim Ryan explained that he’s confident in the PlayStation 5’s game line-up. “We have continued to pepper the community with excellent PlayStation Studios’ games like MLB The Show, Returnal, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” he noted but also admitted that strong engagement on the platform “has surprised us, in a very pleasant way.”

The PlayStation 5 is now Sony’s fastest ever selling console, despite stock shortages and issues with semiconductor supplies impacting the console’s production.

In other Ratchet & Clank news, Insomniac Games and Mediatonic have teamed up to bring the characters to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.