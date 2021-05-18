‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ trailer highlights weapons and traversal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s latest trailer delves into the upcoming game’s weapons and traversal, and showcases new protagonist Rivet.

Insomniac Games‘ next game in the Ratchet & Clank franchise is set to launch next month. In the lead up to release the developers have shared a new video as part of a celebratory series called “Zurkon Jr.’s Almost Launch Party”.

More information regarding the mechanics of Rift Apart has been shared in the first three episodes, including what to expect from a variety of weapons and unique traversal abilities.

Starting off, the video gives a first look at the roster of weapons that the player can use in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including the cutting-edge Buzz Blades and two destructive tools called the Blackhole Storm and Negatron Collider.

Each weapon will have full DualSense immersion, meaning players will be able to feel haptic feedback and pull the adaptive triggers in a way that makes it feel like they are using one of the weapons.

Other weapons featured include The Enforcer and Ricochet, as well as the Lightning Rod and Cold Snap, which are two weapons that use elemental ammo to electric shock or freeze enemies.

Further, the video shows some of Rift Apart‘s signature abilities for the new playable character, Rivet, such as Rift Tether and Phantom Dash.

Rift Tether is an ability that allows the player to transport themselves across the battlefield whereas Phantom Dash can be activated to safely dodge and phase through incoming enemy attacks.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is set to launch exclusively on the PS5 on June 11.

Meanwhile, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart recently went gold ahead of its June launch.