‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ will release in the PS5 launch window

Insomniac Games has revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch as part of the PS5 launch window and released an unedited gameplay demonstration.

The new gameplay closed out the GamesCom Opening Night Live show with stunning next-gen visuals and showcased how the PS5’s SSD will allow for instant loading in-game. The developer announced after that the game will be released in the console’s launch window, however no specific date was unveiled.

The seven and a half minute long segment showed an extended look at the level shown for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s initial reveal. Dr Nefarious, a long-time series antagonist for the duo, is set to return to cause chaos with the Dimensionator, a weapon which breaks barriers between worlds.

One of the game’s major features is the ability to use rifts to warp across the level and even to brand new worlds. Ray-tracing effects, alongside intricate character animations, particle effects and vibrant visuals were all under the spotlight and are said to only be capable on next-gen hardware.

The footage ended with the same set-piece shown at the PS5 reveal event, with the added knowledge that this was all in-game as on-screen button prompts were shown.

See the full gameplay footage in action below:

In a brief interview with Geoff Keighley after the demonstration, the developer announced the new game is an entirely standalone adventure, however there will be hints to past entries throughout the narrative.

Insomniac Games has promised to share more details closer to launch, including information on the female Lombax character shown who has already been confirmed to be a playable character.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will join the launch window alongside titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s also heavily suggested that Demon’s Souls could also be launching alongside the PS5, as a recent rating for the game has surfaced.