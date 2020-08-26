‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ PS5 gameplay to showcase at GamesCom

The upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be getting a second gameplay reveal this Thursday (August 27), at GamesCom’s Opening Night Live.

GamesCom host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to reveal that fans will soon be getting a more in-depth look at the highly anticipated PS5 platformer in action during the opening ceremony of this year’s GamesCom event.

Keighley also confirmed that this week’s demo will be “full, longer” and “uncut”. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was announced in June during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming showcase that revealed the PlayStation 5 console, and its supporting games.

Check out the tweet below.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5 Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

A supporting tweet from Summer Games Fest also confirmed that GamesCom’s opening ceremony will showcase upcoming games and expansions such as Fall Guys: Season 2, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One, Little Nightmares II, and Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond. More games are expected to be included, but have not been announced.

Geoff Keighley also revealed that this year’s Opening Night Live theme is being composed by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, who happens to be an avid gamer himself. A preview of Shinoda’s Opening Night Live theme is expected to drop before the event.

GamesCom 2020 is set to take place from August 27 to August 30.

In other Geoff Keighley news, the gaming personality has confirmed that this year’s Game Awards will take place digitally, and is shaping up to be its “biggest show yet.” A date for the award ceremony has not been announced, but is expected to take place sometime in December.