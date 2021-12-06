Raven Software employees will walkout in protest of QA layoffs

Raven Software employees will stage a walkout in protest of recent QA layoffs at the studio.

Last week (December 4), Raven Software – a studio working under Activision Blizzard – laid off more than a third of its QA testers. The studio announced a restructuring of the quality assurance department, where contracted testers would either be promoted to full-time or laid off.

The company began contacting workers affected from December 3 and will continue until December 8. The changes are expected to take place from January 28.

According to a statement posted by Stephen Totilo today (December 6) on Twitter, QA workers and other developers at Raven Software are staging a walkout over the layoffs.

“The 12 individuals who have been let go so far are considered by their colleagues to be essential to the everyday functioning of the Raven QA team,” the statement read. “Several of those who were let go recently relocated to Wisconsin in anticipation of the return to in-person work. They did so without relocation assistance from Raven, due to reassurances from the studio that their workload was consistent.

The Raven workers also said that Call Of Duty: Warzone, which recently announced the release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard integration, earns a total of $5.2 million per day.

“In response to the events of Friday, the Raven QA team and other members of Raven’s staff will be walking out with a singular demand: Every member of the QA team, including those terminated on Friday, must be offered full-time positions,” the statement continued.

The statement also said that those participating in the walkout “do so with the continued success of the studio at the forefront of their mind.”

“The Raven QA department is essential to the day-to-day functioning of the studio as a whole… The end goal of this walkout is to ensure the continued growth of Raven as a studio and to foster a positive community for everyone who works there.”

Activision has yet to comment on the QA layoffs.

Meanwhile, Geoff Keighley has stated that Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards, beyond the games that have been nominated.